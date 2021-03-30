Jersey has reached a record breaking temperature for March.

Records go back to 1894 and up until today ( March 30), the warmest March record was 21.2 degrees.

Today it reached at 22.9 degrees at 5pm.

In Guernsey, the temperatures reached a record breaking 19.6 degrees and with more sunshine and warm southeasterly winds forecast for tomorrow (Wednesday March 31) will continue to remain warm

Sunset in Jersey Credit: Vince Thorne

As the islands wake on Good Friday temperatures will be noticeably cooler- in fact, possibly struggling to get into double figures.

The reason? Well, the winds change direction coming from the north east and wrapping around a new area of high pressure, which will have moved south from Scotland over the next couple of days. So don't put your winter jumpers away just yet!

Islanders are also being reminded of the UV index which is currently a 5 and almost touching 6. This is a time when sun protection should be considered.

Many islanders have been taking to the beach to make the most of the warm weather, but with sea temperatures at just 9 degrees and the exceptionally high tides (10m in Guernsey, 11.9 m in Jersey), people have been caught out.

I spoke to the coastguard earlier this week to highlight the issues caused this weekend.