People living next to Jersey's Nightingale Hospital say they will appeal after their compensation claim for noise disturbance was rejected.

Susie Hazlewood-Evans decided to make an official complaint when Christmas was drowned out by noise, after a year of excessive sound, cracked walls and broken sleep.

Since the construction of the hospital began in April 2020, she says her family endured noise so "horrendous" that one morning her youngest son asked if there was an earthquake when the ground started shaking.

While Susie acknowledges the site needed to be there, she questions why the noise had to continue over so many months and at all hours.

One of my sons would wear ear defenders in the garden to try and muffle some of the noise. You'd have lorries constantly reversing with the beeping and this was from 6am right through sometimes until gone 10pm. So there was no let-up and that was seven days a week. We are now nearly a year on, we've had noise for almost all of that time. Susie Hazlewood-Evans, Neighbour to Jersey's Nightingale Hospital

The family moved into Midbay House in January 2020, which is next to the Nightingale Hospital.

Their relocation was primarily to help Susie have the peace and quiet she needed after recovering from breast cancer.Their two hours out of the house during lockdown last year became the family's daily escape.Once the build was finished Susie says the disturbance started coming from the hospital's air systems, generators and oxygen plant at all hours.

She says the noise drowns out everything, which has meant disrupted sleep for months.

The quality of life has just gone down, down, down... it's absolutely horrendous and we've had that for so many months. Susie Hazlewood-Evans, Neighbour to Jersey's Nightingale Hospital

Cracks have since been filled in and painted over at the expense of the States/construction company's insurers.

They have also tried to muffle the noise with various materials including padded scaffolding, which went up last month.Susie says in total she has sent 48 emails to the States over the last year about noise issues and that nothing is ever done despite repeatedly being told they are looking into it.

The response she received from the States Greffe a couple of weeks ago said the complaint was not within the Complaint Panel's remit.According to the panel, the complaint fell into two parts, activities during construction which needed addressing with the construction company, and what has occurred since the build which was the responsibility of Property Holdings and the Health and Community Services Department.Whilst they sympathised with her situation, the panel said it did not appear that any specific policies or procedures had been breached in respect of noise and light pollution. Susie says the stress and anxiety of the last year has had a huge impact on her health and she is determined to appeal the panel's decision.

She has reached the stage where she wants to move out of her current home but says trying to find somewhere that would take four big dogs in Jersey is difficult.

In response, the Government of Jersey said:

"Any complaints regarding the Nightingale have been and will be taken seriously. Before, during and after construction of the emergency wing members of the construction team and Environmental health visited the site, as well as neighbours. Consultation with neighbours throughout the process were aimed at keeping any disturbance to a minimum. The facility has only partially been used as a training facility, therefore the noise levels have been kept to a minimum with lights and machinery being turned off at night. We cannot comment on individual cases, some disruption was necessary to give Jersey the defence it needed in light of the Covid pandemic."