A large crane boat has arrived in Jersey to inspect the storm gate at Elizabeth Marina.

The Antigoon vessel arrived into the island's waters earlier than planned to begin work on the structure, which was damaged after part of the mechanism failed in November 2018.

A team from Belgian firm Herbosch-Kiere will remove the storm gate and transport it to the New North Quay where it will be cleaned and inspected.

Specialist divers will then carry out a structural survey on the gate to determine if it needs to be replaced, or if it can be repaired. In either case, the storm gate would not be reinstalled until later in 2021 after the peak boating period has passed.

We are delighted to have been awarded this project and to be back working in Jersey once more. This is a very important and critical infrastructure contract for the marina and we’re really looking forward to working in partnership with Ports of Jersey in helping to resolve the longstanding issues associated with the Elizabeth Marina Storm Gate. Allister Humby, Managine Director Herbosch-Kiere Marine Contractors

The harbourmaster says there will be some unavoidable disruption to normal operations but that they are working alongside boat users to ensure it is kept to a minimum.

We are very pleased that this project represents a big step in addressing the longstanding issues associated with the Elizabeth Marina Storm Gate. Equally, we’re delighted to be working alongside Herbosch-Kiere and look forward to seeing their skills put to work in Jersey. Captain Bill Sadler, Jersey Harbourmaster

Some areas of the promenade around the marina will also be closed while the work is carried out.

Ports of Jersey says it has worked alongside the Government to make sure all safety protocols are followed.

Staff working on the project are being PCR tested on arrival and throughout their stay. They will also be working and living in isolation in purpose-built compounds away from members of the public.