Andy Jehan elected as new Constable of St John in Jersey

A new Constable of St John in Jersey has been appointed this evening (31 March).

Andy Jehan will take up the post, which he will remain in until the next election in 2022.

Professionally a logistics expert, Constable-Elect Jehan has previously served the Parish of St John for more than 20 years in many roles.

He held the role of Procureur du Bien Public for 8 years, where he says he learnt a great deal about Parish Administration, before stepping down in December 2014.

I'm delighted that the Parish have put their trust in me and I really look forward to working on their behalf and meeting as many parishioners as possible. We've got some fantastic people in St John's, it's a fantastic place to live and work, and we've just got to harness that energy and make it an even better place to be. Andy Jehan, Constable-elect of St John

Constable-Elect Jehan has thanked parishioners for their support and described his election as 'one of the proudest days of my life'.

As the Parish's new Constable, Mr Jehan was elected unopposed - something he says he is disappointed about.

I was prepared for an election, I was ready for an election, so I'm genuinely a bit disappointed there won't be one, but I guess everybody's had the same opportunity that I've had. Andy Jehan, Constable-elect of St John

The position was previously held by Chris Taylor, who resigned earlier this month. A court told him to step down after he used parish funds to fight a dangerous driving conviction.

Details of when Constable-Elect Jehan will be sworn in will be available soon.