Nominations meeting tonight for Jersey's new Connétable of St John

Candidates will put themselves forward tonight to be the new Connétable of St John.

The nominations meeting is being held at the Parish Hall at 7:30pm.

The role was left open after Chris Taylor resigned earlier this month. A court told him to step down after he used parish funds to fight a dangerous driving conviction.

His successor will remain in place until next year's General Election.

To stand, you must:

Be at least 18-years-old; and

Be a British citizen who has been resident in Jersey: (a) for at least two years up to and including the day of the election, or (b) for six months up to and including the day of the election, as well as a total period of five years previously.

Although it is not a requirement in Law, Connétables are usually resident in the parish they represent.

Applicants will also need a proposer and a seconder who are entitled to vote, and registered to do so, in St John.

There is more information available online, and nomination forms can be accessed here.