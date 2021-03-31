Guernsey extends transitional EU fishing arrangements by up to three months

A temporary arrangement allowing French fishing boats access to Guernsey's waters has been extended by up to three months.

The transitional system of a Trade and Cooperation Agreement was agreed following the UK's withdrawal from the European Union. That agreement suspended French vessels' automatic right to fish in the Bailiwick's waters.

It was hoped that a new licensing system would be in effect by 1 April 2021, but discussions are continuing with the European Commission on how the last remaining issues with the policy can be resolved before the new regime is introduced.

The interim arrangement will continue on the basis that it can be extended month by month up to a maximum period of three months if required.

This should allow the Bailiwick to move to the full TCA terms sooner, once the final arrangements are agreed.

The extension recognises the interests of the domestic fleet by retaining the ability to move to the full TCA licensing regime sooner, if this is possible. Discussions are ongoing between the Bailiwick, UK and EU to ensure that this work can be concluded as soon as possible. Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, lead for external relations on Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

Deputy Le Tocq also says the States maintains a 'constructive' relationships with neighbouring authorities and that he would seek to discuss access terms to the French port of Diélette as part of the agreement.

It is important that we maintain a stable economic relationship for the fishing industry in and around the Bailiwick. We are dependent on trade both in terms of access to waters and in terms of access to ports and EU markets. The TCA seeks to balance these interests and interrelationships. Deputy Neil Inder, President of Guernsey's Committee for Economic Development

The interim TCA arrangement must end by Wednesday 30 June 2021.