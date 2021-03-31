Guernsey's Liberation Day 2021 plans scaled back after Public Health advice

Guernsey's Liberation Day will once again look very different in 2021.

Plans for the celebrations will include the unveiling of a Liberation monument and the first round-the-island cavalcade - however, events in St Peter Port will be limited on advice of Public Health.

It means the crowds of up to 10,000 which would normally gather watch the events unfold from the seafront will instead be asked to mark the occasion in a location closer to home.

Organisers say they believe this is a 'sensible' approach, given the risks potentially posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

We just didn’t think it was sensible to have up to 10,000 people crammed together in Town at the moment. We felt Liberation Day this year just came a little bit too soon after lockdown and were concerned about having such large numbers of people in close proximity even if the island remains Covid-free at that point as we all hope it will be. Deputy Sue Aldwell, member of Liberation Day Organising Committee

Instead, the organising committee is asking islanders to 'get their thinking hats on' and make plans to watch for the cavalcade before hosting parties across the island celebrating with family and friends.

The annual ceremonies including the laying of the wreath, the commemoration service at the Town Church will be live-streamed online.

2020 marked 75 years since the island was liberated from occupying German forces. Celebrations were largely held within islanders own homes as social distancing measures remained in force.