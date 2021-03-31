WATCH: Jersey photographer appears in Vogue magazine
A Jersey photographer says seeing her work featured in Vogue magazine is one of the biggest achievements of her life.
Melissa Rodriguez had been asked to take photos for the authors of a new book, only to find the image appearing in the world-renowned publication. The Jersey-born photographer works for Jersey Heritage and regularly photographs births and weddings.
Last year her exhibition 'The Feminine Devine' celebrating the female body and the natural landscape featured at Jersey's Link Gallery.