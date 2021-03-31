Oil-covered guillemot taken in by GSPCA

An oil-covered seabird from Alderney has been taken in by the GPCSA.

The guillemot, affectionately named 'Jack The Mot', was rescued by the Alderney Wildlife Trust and cared for by the Alderney Animal Welfare Trust for ten days.

Jack was then given a ride on an Aurigny flight to the GSPCA's headquarters, where he is now being rehabilitated.

The Alderney Wildlife Trust praised the teamwork involved in the rescue effort.

The teams of staff and volunteers at the AWT and AAWS support each other in dealing with the numerous injured seabirds and other animals which are discovered each year. However, in incidents such as oiling the long term care and specialist facilities needed to support, what might be many weeks of recovery, requires the facilities and staff that can only be found at the GSPCA centre in Guernsey. Ronald Gauvin, CEO of Alderney Wildlife Trust.

The seabird, named 'Jack the Mot' by the team, is now in the care of the GSPCA Credit: GSPCA

The GSPCA will now care for Jack until he is well enough to be released. The charity takes in over 1,500 sick and injured birds each year from across the Bailiwick.