Oil-covered guillemot taken in by GSPCA
An oil-covered seabird from Alderney has been taken in by the GPCSA.
The guillemot, affectionately named 'Jack The Mot', was rescued by the Alderney Wildlife Trust and cared for by the Alderney Animal Welfare Trust for ten days.
Jack was then given a ride on an Aurigny flight to the GSPCA's headquarters, where he is now being rehabilitated.
The Alderney Wildlife Trust praised the teamwork involved in the rescue effort.
The teams of staff and volunteers at the AWT and AAWS support each other in dealing with the numerous injured seabirds and other animals which are discovered each year. However, in incidents such as oiling the long term care and specialist facilities needed to support, what might be many weeks of recovery, requires the facilities and staff that can only be found at the GSPCA centre in Guernsey.
The GSPCA will now care for Jack until he is well enough to be released. The charity takes in over 1,500 sick and injured birds each year from across the Bailiwick.
Thankfully we don't see the numbers of oiled birds as we did in the past but each winter and during stormy months, oil gets disturbed from below the waves and comes to the surface contaminating seabirds. Jack the Mot, having had the oil cleaned, now needs its natural oils to come back to float and will be cared for at the GSPCA until ready for release.