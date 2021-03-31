Rules for care home visits in Jersey relaxed

Rules for care home visits in Jersey have been relaxed.

The government says it has updated its guidance - including for higher risk islanders - due to the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and lower case numbers within the community.

It means the maximum number of visitors a resident is allowed has increased. A resident who has had both vaccinations can have up to six named visitors, two of which are allowed to attend at the same time.

If a resident has only received one vaccination, they are allowed three named visitors, with only one allowed in at a time.

Visitors to residents who are not fully vaccinated will now only have to provide evidence of a negative PCR test once a week, as opposed to the previous requirement within 72 hours of their visit.

Care homes reopened for visits in February with controls in place to ensure

Allowing care home residents to see loved ones is beneficial for their health and wellbeing. As more people are vaccinated the risk will continue to decrease, but for now as areas of the Island reopen, those at higher risk are reminded to please continue following the guidance. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Guidance has also been updated for those in the high-risk category and they are now encouraged to make 'personal, risk-informed' decisions, including on whether or not they should attend their place of work or take part in indoor activities.