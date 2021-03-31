Uncertainty remains over easing of Jersey restrictions

Question marks remain over what plans to ease restrictions in Jersey will mean for some islanders.

The government announced it was bringing forward plans to ease coronavirus restrictions in the island, which includes social distancing becoming 'guidance' instead of law on Monday 12 April.

However, some in the island's events sector say that the current lack of detail in the plans makes it difficult for their clients to make arrangements for the future.

We had one wedding last year and it was such a joy to actually hear people enjoying themselves and laughter and music and fun, we really want to have that back here so that we can get people back to a normal life. It's early days and it's so difficult for the poor brides and grooms to work out how many people they can invite because the travel restrictions are still difficult for them. Charlie Malet de Carteret, Venue Owner

One bride-to-be says that while she is glad that her wedding is able to go ahead, uncertainty remains over how the event will be able to work.

We're still waiting to get some clarity on what this actually means for our wedding regarding dancing, bar service and with it being a controlled event. Obviously track and trace is pretty easy because we know all the guests who are coming, they're mainly family and friends, but no, we're absolutely delighted. Donna Pugsley, Bride-to-be

The island's arts sector has also faced real hardship during lockdown. Though theatres will be allowed to reopen, performers hope their questions around how social distancing will work after April 12 can be answered ahead of the curtain raising.

Performers say they may still have to limit capacity at events due to social distancing. Credit: ITV Channel TV

On the face of it, it looked fantastic because they said no rules about capacity. Unfortunately, we're still going to probably have to keep the two metre distancing Debbie Taylor, Jersey Amateur Dramatics Club

Jersey's government says it will issue more information about the guidance ahead of the changes on Monday 12 April.