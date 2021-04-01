£12,000 raised through Channel Island Co-op's Easter campaign

The Channel Islands Co-operative Society's Easter Campaign has raised almost £12,000.

The money will fund 900 care packages for individuals and families in Jersey and Guernsey who need extra support, with the rest going to charity.

Customers were given the opportunity to purchase a £2.50 Easter donation voucher which the Society then matched to create the bundle of treats.

The partnership approach, where the Co-op has matched the donations raised, has proven popular and we are so happy that we will be able to donate extra on top of the care packages already planned for the charities. Thank you to everyone who supported the Easter donation campaign; your contribution will make a real difference to those in need across the Channel Islands. Ell Hopton, Community and Sustainability Manager

In Jersey the care packages will be distributed through Salvation Army, Shelter Trust, Age Concern, Causeway Association, Women's Refuge, Jersey Association for Youth and Friendship and Brighter Futures.

Food for Families (Les Cotils, Bright Beginnings and Wigwam), Salvation Army, Guernsey Welfare Service and Age Concern will distribute the care packages to their networks in Guernsey.