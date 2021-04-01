While the tradition of April Fool's Day dates back centuries, its origins are still unclear.

What we do know is that every year, people go to great lengths to catch others out with tricks, pranks and hoaxes - something which has become all the easier with the advent of social media.

Here are some of the highlights from here in the Channel Islands - did any of them catch you out?

First off, plans to build a bridge between Jersey and Guernsey - picked up by our very own Gary Burgess - will have left some checking their calendars to make sure they hadn't been caught out.

Next, a major advancement for those with food intolerances. Guernsey's Dairy declared the development of a 'super cow' with a 'super filtrating lactase enzyme'. Impressive effort!

Staying with animals, the JSPCA claimed a slightly unusual creature had come into its care - saying what they believed to be a Cuvier Dwarf Caiman alligator had been rescued by Jersey Water.

Normally found in the freshwaters of South America, what are the chances the reptile has made its home in a water treatment plant in St Lawrence - and on April Fool's Day, too?

Meanwhile, States of Jersey Police took to social media to announce it would be deploying new, high-tech patrol vessels to fight crime on the island's inshore waters.

Marine criminals, beware!

Equally impressive was the MV ISEENOSHIPS, which was apparently due to pass through Jersey's waters - powered by 6,500,000,000 AA batteries and manned by a crew of seven people.