Coronavirus could turn back the clock on gender equality in the Channel Islands
A major finance firm has raised concerns that coronavirus could push back progress on gender equality in the Channel Islands.
PwC's latest report on women in work saw Jersey and Guernsey slip down the global rankings.
It says the pandemic could risk turning back the clock on issues such as the gender pay gap and childcare.
The index did, however, highlight the Channel Islands' strong performance in some areas, with high female participation in the labour force, and low female unemployment rates compared to the average.
During the pandemic, women's jobs have been adversely affected because of existing gender inequalities and the disruptive impact of the pandemic on service sectors where there are high levels of female employment. Evidence also shows that women bear the weight of caring responsibilities, a trend that has been accentuated since the pandemic.
The difference between pay for men and women is 21% in the Channel Islands - 5% higher than the UK.
That ranks as one of the worst gender pay gaps in the report, with only Estonia, Korea and Japan having a higher gap.
A five-point plan has now been set out to help get the islands back on track.
Future-Proof: Upskill to help women now, while equipping them with valuable future skills.
Diversity: Ensure marginalised groups are not disadvantaged by the coronavirus response.
Unpaid Care: Reduce the unpaid care burden on women with flexible working and shared parental leave.
Open Doors: Encourage greater female participation at work.
Be Open: Tell it how it is. Few private sector organisations disclose their gender pay gap.
Achieving gender equality for the Channel Islands could be a massive economic enabler and a way to boost prosperity and growth. We need to get away from the notion that diversity and inclusion is just about equality, it's a compelling business imperative in our islands where access to talent and skills is an ongoing challenge that will only increase in years to come.