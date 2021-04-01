The cost of sending letters overseas from Jersey increases today (1 April).

Jersey Post's prices rill rise as follows:

70p to 74p for letters to the UK, the Isle of Man and the other Channel Islands

84p to £1 for European letters

£1.05 to £1.30 for letters to the rest of the world

There will be no extra charges for sending items locally with stamps remaining at 54p.

We remain fully committed to keeping costs low where possible and that is why we are maintaining 2020 rates for local-to-local items. The Jersey Post price for a first-class local letter is not increasing. This compares to a Royal Mail first class stamp which increased at the start of the year by 9p to 85p. Niall McClure, Managing Director of Post and Logistics, Jersey Post

In 2020, Jersey Post delayed its price review by six months to support customers during Covid-19.

Bosses say the changes reflect several influencing factors, including declining mail volumes, losses on UK mail, the significant cost of flying mail off the island and the recent pressures on businesses locally.