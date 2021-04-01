Guernsey Public Health: don't be complacent over Easter weekend

Guernsey's Public Health team is urging islanders not to be complacent over Easter weekend and to report any potential Covid-19 symptoms as soon as possible.

It comes after the clinical helpline saw a seven-fold rise in the number of calls on Monday and Tuesday (29 and 30 March) compared with the preceding weekend.

Public Health says this suggests some islanders may have developed symptoms over the previous weekend but not made the call until later.

Dr Nicola Brink said the risk of transmission of the virus would remain 'for some time' - adding that her message if feeling unwell is to act immediately.

It is inevitable that face-to-face interactions will be increasing every day as islanders get more used to life returning to normal. But if there was any COVID-19 in the community when Guernsey entered Stage 3, this is when we would likely see symptoms emerging from possible transmission. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Islanders should look out for the following symptoms and if they experience them, however mild, report them to the public health team.

Tiredness, new and severe fatigue (recent onset)

Aches and pains, new muscle ache for no obvious reason (recent onset)

Headache (sinus pain, pain around eyes)

Conjunctivitis (itchy, watery, pain in the eye area)

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Fever (high temperature, chills, can’t get warm)

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Dry cough (Continuous new cough)

Diarrhoea

Children and Over 80s – loose stool, mild fever, not themselves with a cough presenting later

A rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes - anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek urgent medical advice,

Chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, chest tightness - anyone experiencing these symptoms should immediately call the emergency services on 999.

Loss of speech or movement - anyone experiencing these symptoms should immediately call the emergency services on 999.

Anyone who experiences these symptoms should call 01481 756938 or 01481 756969.