Jersey colleges form working party to tackle misogyny

Two colleges in Jersey are forming a working party to try and tackle misogyny and sexism on their campuses.

Jersey College for Girls and Victoria College Jersey jointly wrote to parents regarding the experiences of some students, saying they had undergone a 'period of enormous bravery, reflection and discussion' following the death of Sarah Everard in the UK.

Ms Everard's disappearance and death has prompted discussions about women's safety.

Senior leadership teams at both colleges have met with students to hear about their experiences and will form a working party. The number of staff on duty in shared spaces between the two colleges will also be increased to ensure 'appropriate behaviour' between students.

A presentation will also be given by the Police and Dewberry House, the island's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, on the subject of sexual harassment and where support can be accessed following the Easter break.

Let us be clear that any language and behaviour that is sexist, misogynistic, demeaning or offensive is unacceptable and wrong. Both Colleges commit to a zero-tolerance stance. We must call out when we see or hear such language and behaviour, and not leave it alone. Carl Howarth Principal of Jersey College for Girls and Alun Watkins, Headmaster of Victoria College

The colleges say it is the first step towards 'positive and lasting cultural change', but that progress will require the cooperation of parents, staff and students to be successful.

Jersey's Chief Minister, who is currently acting as Minister for Children and Education, says the department is currently looking into the experiences shared.

He added that investigations will take place into whether safeguarding issues recently identified in schools in England exist within the island's educational settings.

The Department for Children, Young People, Education and Skills is working with these schools, and across the whole of the school community, to ensure that the necessary support is in place for anyone with concerns. The department is also investigating whether any safeguarding issues, recently identified and being reviewed in English schools, are prevalent in Jersey schools. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister and Minister for Children and Education

The Chief Minister has called for support for young people to be stepped up for those who might have been affected.

Support is available from the following services.