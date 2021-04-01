Jersey politicians cleared of code of conduct breach after overcharging tenants

Two politicians who overcharged their tenants for electricity have been cleared of breaching the States Members' code of conduct.

Constable Richard Buchanan and Deputy Rowland Huelin both referred themselves to the Commissioner for Standards, after admitting that tenants in properties they owned had paid more after the electricity charging systems in place were changed.

Both said they had been trying to recover costs and were not trying to profit from the changes.

Environmental Health Inspectors were satisfied that both politicians had taken steps to remedy the situation at the time and had brought the matters to a close in 2019.

The Commissioner said there were no facts to dispute in either case and that both members had 'demonstrated their accountability to the citizens of Jersey' by referring themselves.