Jersey's horse racing community hopeful of return to normality

Trainers, jockeys and stable owners in Jersey are looking ahead with optimism to the return of horse racing in the island.

The Bank Holiday weekend would normally mark the beginning of the new season for the sport in the island, but the course at Les Landes has been silent since Jersey entered its first lockdown in March 2020.

By the time the first race is due to take place on Friday 25 June 2021, the track will have seen no action in almost two years.

There were concerns that further delays may have spelt the end for the sport in the island.

I think the worry is that if we don't get racing again this season, then racing in Jersey could be lost and that would be so sad because racing is an industry in Jersey there are quite a number of yards and there are staff employed and it's a day out that many in the community enjoy and I would like to see all of that happening again. Nicola Adamson, Racehorse Owner

From Monday 12 April, capacity limits will be lifted at sporting events in Jersey as social distancing becomes 'guidance' rather than being enshrined in law.

While the race course is excited to welcome back spectators, the course itself will need something of a makeover with railings needing to be replaced or repainted and resurfacing work required on the track.

We've got rabbits. We've got moles, all of which have had a wonderful time when the track was not being used. It's funny, moles love it when they don't hear hooves clattering above them, They've been up and likewise, the rabbits, they've just run riot. Bunny Roberts, President of Jersey Race Club

The Guernsey Race Club confirmed that the island's 2021 racing season has been postponed and are hopeful action can return in 2022.