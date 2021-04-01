New travel guidance map for Jersey shows progress in UK infection rates
The UK would no longer be considered completely red under Jersey's traffic light system for travel, according to the latest infection data.
The map, released by the Government of Jersey, shows the current travel classifications compared to what it would look like if the system was reintroduced right now. At the moment, that is not due to start until 26 April.
Travellers from green areas must quarantine until the result of their arrival test.
Travellers from amber areas must quarantine until the result of their second test on day five.
Travellers from red areas must quarantine until the result of their third test on day ten.
