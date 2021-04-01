The next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout is set to get underway in both Jersey and Guernsey.

In both Bailiwicks, islanders aged 44-49 are being invited to book an appointment to receive their first dose.

The jabs will be given at the island's mass vaccination centres at Jersey's Fort Regent and Guernsey's Beau Sejour leisure centre.

Both islands' governments say they will continue the rollout in line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

People in Jersey are being given their coronavirus vaccine at the island's Fort Regent. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The team leading Jersey's vaccination efforts says more information on appointment dates will be made available in the next week.

It is important that Islanders attend appointment times they are offered for second doses unless it is absolutely urgent to change it as the appointments, as we need to ensure that we have the right vaccine available on site at the right time. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

Guernsey's mass-vaccination centre is based at Beau Sejour leisure centre. Credit: ITV Channel TV

In Guernsey, the Health & Social Care Committee says it has considered whether to prioritise those working in certain professions, but ultimately determined that islanders would be able to be vaccinated quicker if the rollout continued on an age basis.

We know there had been calls for some professions, such as teachers and police officers for example, to be prioritised in Phase 2 but having looked at it we can, quite simply, vaccinate these key staff groups quicker by progressing at speed through the already-defined age groups. Deputy Al Brouard, President of Guernsey's Committee for Health & Social Care

However, the Committee said there is merit in prioritising border staff as the island begins to ease restrictions.

The States is currently calling for all islanders aged 50 and above who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine to make an appointment without delay and to prioritise their vaccination appointments over other plans.