Over 50s in Guernsey urged to book vaccine appointments without delay

People aged over 50 who have not yet booked their coronavirus vaccinations are being urged to do so without delay.

All over 50s in the Bailiwick who are in the vaccination database have been sent letters with details on how to book appointments but a 'significant number' within that age group have not yet been vaccinated - suggesting many have not yet booked a slot to receive their jabs.

Public Health says islanders should call the Vaccination Call Centre on 01481 707607 as they are keen to ensure all over 50s have been given their first dose of the vaccine before moving to the next stage of the rollout, which will see those aged 18-50 receive their vaccines.

Our message is clear, if you are over 50 and have not had your first vaccination, please call now to arrange it as soon as possible. We are making great progress with our vaccination roll out, which is playing such an important role in our route out of the pandemic. We don’t want it to lose any pace at this stage due to any delay in vaccinating the last remaining over-50s. Alex Hawkins-Drew, Public Health lead for Guernsey's Covid-19 vaccination programme

Anyone who has not yet received a letter should also get in touch immediately.

Public Health has also asked those booking appointments to prioritise receiving their vaccine over other plans.

Those who do not want to receive a vaccination are asked to call and alert the team to prevent them being sent letters in the future.