Walking tours in Guernsey are back for the summer season

The Bailiwick of Guernsey Guild of Accredited Guides is "looking forward" to welcoming back islanders.

The first walking tour of the season took place this morning (3 April).

The season runs from April to October every year, taking a break during the winter months.

The guides are urging locals from around the Bailiwick to join them for their biweekly tours.

We are very excited to be back. It is lovely to be out and about again. We are hoping a lot of locals will come and explore, and hear all about St Peter Port's history. We are also hoping that people from Herm, Sark and Alderney might take up the opportunity to come and join us. Ann Outram, Bailiwick of Guernsey Guild of Accredited Guides

The Guild has 39 guides, all with expertise that cover a variety of areas, subjects and interests.

Tours take place on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings. The rendezvous point is the Tourist Information Centre in St Peter Port.

I love telling everyone about the history of the island and encapsulating such a tiny little island. We start in the Neolithic times, right through to the Celts, the Romans, the Civil War and right up to present day. Andy Walker, Bailiwick of Guernsey Guild of Accredited Guides

The guides usually enjoy taking tourists from overseas and passengers from cruise ships around town.

But with the borders due to reopen from 1 July, the Guild is expecting a "quieter" few first months.