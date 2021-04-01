'You know the rules': Jersey Police confident in public as pubs reopen

Officers in Jersey will not actively police bars and pubs over the Easter weekend.

The force says it is confident islanders will stick to regulations despite hospitality reopening.

Chief Inspector Chris Beechey says Environmental Health will take the lead in enforcing coronavirus regulations over the long weekend.

The response by the community to the reopening plan from a policing perspective, has largely been really positive. There's absolutely no reason to suggest that will not be the case over the weekend. People are responsible, people know the rules and regulations by now because we've been living with them so long. Chris Beechey, Chief Inspector of Jersey Police

Police will instead be carrying out their regular patrols focusing on clamping down on anti-social behaviour and keeping people safe.

However, Chief Inspector Beechey added that police would step in and enforce the rules if needed.

We, the police, are about keeping people safe. Other teams are responsible for the Covid regulations but of course, we will support them as and when required. Those regulations are in law and the police officers of course can respond to that if we are called to assist. Chris Beechey, Chief Inspector of Jersey Police

Hospitality venues must close by 11:30pm.