Young people to get more say in Guernsey's future

Young people in Guernsey are to get more of a say in major issues facing the island after a new group was set up to discuss and promote ideas for the island.

The Student Advisory Board (SAB) will see a team of 13 pupils from various schools develop solutions to economic, environmental and social issues.

They will meet monthly over the next year, with the aim of presenting their findings to the government in early 2022.

It really feels like we're building a team of driven, focused, representative individuals looking to make a difference for young people here on the island. Angus Wilson, Student Advisory Board member

The group has been organised by POS Interiors and Bright Futures.