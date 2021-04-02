82-year-old woman completes fundraiser challenge for hospital staff

An 82-year-old woman from Jersey has raised over £5,000 for staff at the island's General Hospital by completing a year-long walking challenge.

During the first island-wide lockdown, Lorna Hopley began walking daily laps of her garden in St Brelade.

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, she hoped to raise £500 for health workers who had helped her following a fall last year.

Instead, her efforts have no raised more than ten times that amount.

It's for every member of that hospital. You can't run a hospital just with nurses and doctors can you? What could I say apart from thank you for being there for everybody that needs you? Thank you, thank you to all of them for every little job that they do. Lorna Hopley, Fundraiser

Ms Hopley's JustGiving page is still accepting donations at this link.