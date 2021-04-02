Families encouraged to follow new Fairy Folklore Adventure Trail

Families in Jersey are being encouraged to follow a new Fairy Folklore Adventure Trail. The magical journey spans across all Jersey Heritage sites, with 18 fairy doors to discover. There is also the opportunity to learn the language of Les P'tits Faîtchieaux or "the little people" along the way.

Nicky Lucas, Jersey Heritage’s Events Curator, said: “We’re excited to share this trail with people over the Easter holidays and we hope they bring a little magic into people's lives".

According to folklore, Les P’tits Faîtchieaux are generally very helpful, doing housework and odd jobs in exchange for cake and milk, but they can be mischievous and play tricks if they are crossed, we do ask people to be careful! Nicky Lucas, Jersey Heritage’s Events Curator

The Fairy Folklore Adventures trail runs at all Jersey Heritages sites from Friday, 2 April to Sunday, 18 April.