Guernsey Public Health issues warning over Kabasura supplements after coronavirus claim
Guernsey's Public Health team say there is no evidence to support taking Kabasura to protect against coronavirus. The warning comes after the island's local Art of Living branch falsely promoted the herbal remedy as a treatment. The centre has since removed the claim.
Islanders are being asked to follow all recommended guidelines such as social distancing and good hand hygiene and to accept the coronavirus vaccine when eligible.
Just like conventional medicine, herbal remedies will have an effect on the body, and can be potentially harmful if not used correctly. They should be treated with the same care and respect as any other medicine.
