Guidance relaxed on singing at services in Jersey

Singing and musical instruments are now allowed again at religious services, weddings and funerals in Jersey. The government has lifted these restrictions from today (Friday 1 April).

More information is expected on when they will be removed in other settings, such as schools, in the next few weeks.

The guidance sets out that if no more than 45 people are attending a service during which they will be singing, it is strongly recommended that they maintain two metres from each other and wear a mask, even though it is not a legal requirement.

If choirs or performing groups are singing, or playing brass and woodwind instruments, that choir or group should not exceed 10 people. Those 10 people:

Are not required to wear masks;

Should stand two metres apart from each other;

Should stand at least three to five metres away from any worshippers or other people they may be facing.

If there are more than 45 people attending a service everyone must, by law, wear masks and maintain two metres physical distancing.

Singing plays an important part of celebrating the Easter festival, so we are pleased that the guidance has been eased. I encourage everyone attending church or places of worship this weekend to wear masks if they are able, stay home if you are feeling unwell, and physically distance from each other so that we can continue to celebrate important ceremonies, safely going forward. Mike Keirle, Dean of Jersey