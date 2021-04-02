Jersey's RNLI lifeguards patrols return

Jersey's RNLI lifeguard patrols will return over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The team has been carrying out training exercises at Le Braye on the island's west coast.

They will be stationed there between Friday 2 and Sunday 18 April, and then at weekends until Saturday 1 May when full time patrols will return.

Patrols at Plémont, Grève de Lecq and St Brelade's Bay will resume from Saturday 29 May.

We're extremely lucky in Jersey to have such easy access to the fresh air and open space our coastline offers. We're expecting people to make the most of this during time off in the school holidays and would urge anyone hoping to go into the water to head to Le Braye where there will be a lifeguard service operating. Jake Elms, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Jersey

Lifeguards are recommending islanders follow basic precautions if heading to the coast over the course of the bank holiday weekend or throughout the summer.

Take a phone - Kayakers and paddleboarders are recommended to keep a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch so that they can make a call for help if they run into trouble.

Wear the right kit - Wearing a wetsuit and buoyancy aid or life jacket can help keep sea-goers warm and safe while on the water.

Acclimatize - Getting into the water slowly will reduce the risk of cold water shock.

Be visible - Wearing a brightly coloured swimming hat or carrying a fluorescent float

The RNLI is also encouraging people to follow all public health guidance around social distancing and contact with others to stay safe.