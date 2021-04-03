The States of Guernsey have revealed that talks are underway with the British and Irish Lions about using the island as a training camp in mid June. Head Coach Warren Gatland has spoken with government officials and was given special permission to visit the island to see what facilities are available.

We don’t want to get people’s hopes up in case it doesn’t happen, but this is potentially a fantastic opportunity and would provide the island’s economy with a significant boost Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

The Lions are still considering using Jersey for a training camp as well. Warren Gatland was a visitor there earlier this year before a final decision on touring South Africa had taken place.

Despite The Lions going ahead with a tour away from home both Jersey and Guernsey remain in the frame for a visit from some of rugby's very best players.

National newspaper reports across Easter weekend suggested the islands' small number of coronavirus cases made it a desirable location for a pre-tour bonding trip.

Warren Gatland wasn't made to self-isolate on his trips to Jersey and most recently Guernsey. A decision Guernsey's director of public health insists was the right one.