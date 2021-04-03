Police say four dogs have been taken from a property in Guernsey

Guernsey Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after four dogs were taken froma property in Valnord, St Peter Port.

Officers say the four pugs were taken between 9am and 10.30am on Monday 29 March.

One of the dogs is black and the other three are fawn brown.

Islanders may be able to identify one of the dogs which is missing half an ear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Hopkins on 222 222 or Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.