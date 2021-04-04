Help still available to those yet to fill out their Census in Jersey

People in Jersey are being reminded they can still access help to fill out their Census.

Although the official day has passed, Statistics Jersey says support is still on hand and reminder letters will be sent out to households next week.

Those who fail to complete it could face a fine of £1,000.

For us to have the most accurate picture of the whole island, we need everyone to fill in their questionnaire. By doing so you will be helping shape the services for our island. For those who want help, our census office is on hand to support. In fact, the census team has been supporting hundreds of islanders who have contacted us by phone or email. Ian Cope, Chief Statistician

Support is available online at www.gov.je/census, by phoning 01534 444400 oremailing census@gov.je.