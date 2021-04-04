A teenager is being treated for serious head injuries in hospital after a car crash in Jersey in the early hours of this morning.

Police say a car which was carrying five people hit a stationary vehicle on La Rue De La Petite Falaise in Trinity at around 2.10am this morning (Sunday 3 April).

One of the passengers an 18 year old male is being treated in hospital.

Two others who are also both 18 year old males received minor injuries and were treated on the scene and then later in hospital.

Anyone who might have seen the crash should contact the police.