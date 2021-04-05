Kenyan hospitality workers arrive in Guernsey ahead of summer season

The first cohort of overseas hospitality workers have touched down in Guernsey ahead of the summer season.

The four arrivals are all graduates of Utalii College, Kenya’s leading hospitality and tourism training institute.

Once they have completed their quarantine period, they will work for Randalls for the next nine months.

The group were taken on following a recruitment drive by Guernsey company GR8 - which says it is "excited" to be welcoming the first group from Kenya to help work in hospitalitythis season.