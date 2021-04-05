Kenyan hospitality workers arrive in Guernsey ahead of summer season
The first cohort of overseas hospitality workers have touched down in Guernsey ahead of the summer season.
The four arrivals are all graduates of Utalii College, Kenya’s leading hospitality and tourism training institute.
Once they have completed their quarantine period, they will work for Randalls for the next nine months.
The group were taken on following a recruitment drive by Guernsey company GR8 - which says it is "excited" to be welcoming the first group from Kenya to help work in hospitalitythis season.
They have always proved to be an asset to the visitor and hospitality economy and these talented young people are bringing with them a range of experience. A further ten people from Kenya are due to arrive in Guernsey soon, with further cohorts arriving in the Channel Islands in the coming weeks.