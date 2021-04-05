Police called to several house parties in Jersey over Bank Holiday weekend
Police were called to a number of house parties in Jersey over the Bank Holiday weekend.
The force says there were numerous incidents of people breaking the current rule of 10 for indoor gatherings.
In pubs and bars, which reopened on Good Friday (2 April), there were no major incidents, with most people sticking to the measures in place.
Prior to these restrictions being lifted, police said they were "confident" this would be the case.