Around 100 people caught at Jersey party

A man in his 20s was arrested in Jersey over the weekend after police were called to a house party of 100 people in Greve de Lecq.

Current current Covid restrictions set out that a maximum of 10 people can gather indoors at home.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend there were 11 call outs to parties and noise disturbance, 10 of which were following Covid rules.

Police say they also arrested a man who was later charged with drunk and disorderly conduct at the same event.

Two further arrests were made in St Helier, on Friday and Saturday night for drunk and disorderly behaviour - both are being dealt with by Parish Hall enquiries.

Officers added that staff and customers in pubs had largely followed the rules, after the early reopening of so-called "wet hospitality".

The Easter bank holiday weekend went fairly smoothly and from a policing perspective we didn’t experience a spike in crime numbers in correlation with the relaxation of Covid laws and guidance. We are particularly grateful to licensed premises who were extremely compliant in adhering to the regulations in place for both their staff and customers. DCI Craig Jackson, States of Jersey Police

The States of Jersey Police says there had not been an overall spike in crime numbers.