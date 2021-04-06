A consultation is asking whether landlords in Jersey should be banned from refusing to rent their properties to people with children. The results will be used to draw up new laws.

The island's Social Security Minister says she wants to amend the Discrimination Law 2013 to protect families looking for homes in the island.

Currently the law does not protect people on the basis of age, but it does prohibit discrimination when renting or purchasing property.

I want to hear from everybody who may have been affected in the last few years... We do have a shortage of homes, so obviously if you then put conditions on those homes it will be worse for families and we don't want anybody, hard working Jersey families to not be able to get good, decent accommodation. Deputy Judy Martin, Jersey's Social Security Minister

The minister says she will consider any comments received before finalising the draft regulations and lodging them with a proposition for the States Assembly to consider.

The consultation is open until 30 April 2021.