Alex Scott is arguably the most exciting footballing prospect to come out of The Channel Islands in decades.

Such an argument to that claim may well be made by his good friend Maya le Tissier. But in the men's game, it is not since Matt Le Tissier that Guernsey have had a footballer with quite so much promise.

Scott was not born when Matt Le Tissier scored his last Southampton goal, but the 17-year-old is beginning to pick up where The Saints legend left off - by flying the Guernsey flag on the mainland.

It has been a brilliant start to 2021 for Scott whose dream few months began with a first professional contract.

You dream of that moment as a kid so when it actually comes around it's rewarding you for the hard work you've put in over the years so I was really excited when I got offered it. You've got to give a lot of credit to my clubs back in Guernsey - St Martins and Guernsey FC who done a lot for me in my career. Alex Scott, Footballer

In the last few weeks Scott has begun knocking on the door of Bristol City's first team.

He has been on the bench twice (the second in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Coventry) and a Championship debut is his ultimate goal for the rest of this campaign.

Just being in and around the first team, just being in the squad will definitely help me especially for the future. Maybe at the end of the season when games don't matter as much and we've got our place in The Championship then possibly I'll get my chance. Let's hope so! Alex Scott, Footballer

A fine few weeks was recently capped with an England under 18s call up. Scott impressed on debut in a 2-0 win against Wales, twice coming close and looking well at home on the international stage.

It was a surprise. I was obviously very happy and excited. I couldn't wait to get up there and meet the boys. I thought I did alright, I thought I should've scored though which I was disappointed about and maybe I could've set up a few goals but overall I thought I did well. Alex Scott, footballer

Praise from his old boss has been echoed by many at Bristol City with supporters beginning to get wind of the Guernsey gem they have in their ranks.

It has been a near perfect few months for Alex Scott with many fans both in Bristol and Guernsey now hoping he will make that next step - a football league debut.