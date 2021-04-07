Aurigny asks Guernsey passengers to check-in hold bags on day before travel

The airline Aurigny is asking passengers to check in their hold baggage at Guernsey Airport the day before they travel to the UK.

It is to help prevent delays due to issues with the baggage scanner, which has been in place since 2004, no longer meeting UK regulations made by the Department for Transport. Some bags will have to be manually checked, therefore causing delays.

Guernsey Airport is spending £12 million on new hold luggage scanners which take passenger's bags from the check-in desk to where they will be loaded onto the aircraft.

The 'Twilight Check-in' service is open to passengers from 3pm - 6:30pm Sunday to Thursday, to allow bags to be checked in the day before they fly.

Aurigny says as a 'thank you' to customers, it will give each person a £2.50 voucher to spend airside.

Passengers on eligible departing flights out of Guernsey Airport for the following day’s travel with Aurigny, can check-in all their hold baggage items. If hold baggage items are selected for a random manual search by security staff, this will be carried out at the time of check-in. Steve Langlois, Guernsey Ports’ Head of Passenger Operations and Aviation Security

Aurigny says all passengers on a booking (apart from children on an adult booking) must be present at check-in, meaning one passenger cannot drop bags off on behalf of other adults.

For those not using the 'Twilight Service', on the day check in closes 45 minutes before flight time.