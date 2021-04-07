Channel Islands not planning to offer everyone rapid Covid tests

Governments in the Channel Islands say they are not currently planning to offer everyone rapid coronavirus tests.

It comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that everyone in England will be offered free, twice-weekly rapid tests from 9 April.

Jersey and Guernsey's health services say they will however continue to review the use of lateral flow coronavirus tests.

Both Bailiwicks have issued statements saying they will continue with targeted tested focused on key workers and sectors.

We aren’t in the same position as the UK hence why we are not offering non-targeted LFT testing for all households. However, as always, we will keep the situation under careful review and respond to any changes in our current situation. States of Guernsey statement

Testing remains integral to our Island's response to COVID-19 and we’re continually looking at developments in testing technology to assess the suitability for use across various sectors on the Island. Government of Jersey statement

There are currently five active coronavirus cases in Jersey and zero in Guernsey.