Guernsey's Le Viaer Marchi becomes latest casualty of Covid-19 uncertainty

Le Viaer Marchi has been cancelled in Guernsey for a second year in a row.

It has been replaced with a smaller event, called Le Petit Viaer Marchi. This will be held on the 17 and 18 July.

Organisers have made this decision due to advice given by Public Health and the uncertainty around when Guernsey's borders will reopen.

Border restrictions are set to be fully lifted on 1 July, but that date is not set in stone.

The National Trust of Guernsey said the charity "could not afford" the cancellations cost if action needed to be taken nearer the time.

The cost of a late cancellation would be around £20,000. And that's a cost to us as a charity. We just simply can't afford that. Our original date for the event was 5 July, which is only five days after the borders may open. Tony Spruce, President of the National Trust of Guernsey

The West Show committee is also wary of the potential costs incurred by cancelling at short notice.

No decision has yet been taken about the scale of the West Show this year.

All our entertainment comes from the UK. So it does depend on isolation periods as to whether they'll be able to get over here. We will have to made a decision in the next two months. There will have to be a cut-off point as to what we decide to do. Linda Norman, West Show Committee Member

The 76th Liberation Day in Guernsey will also be scaled back this year.

Plans for the celebrations will include the unveiling of the Liberation Monument and the first round-the-island cavalcade.

But events in St Peter Port will be limited on the advice of Public Health.

People are being encouraged to mark the occasion in a location closer to home, instead of gathering in large crows on the seafront.