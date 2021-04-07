The Little Ferry service between Alderney and Guernsey will restart at the end of May in time for the Spring Bank Holiday.

The Spike Islander will begin with two return trips a day, increasing to three during August for the summer peak and Alderney Week. It will continue through until 3 October.

During last year's staycation season, 4,350 passengers boarded the service with just under half of them going to Alderney from Guernsey.

We are delighted that the Little Ferry is back. This service is so important for our island. Last year's staycation initiative meant that with Aurigny and The Little Ferry we were able to welcome so many friends from Guernsey. Annie Burgess, Chair of Alderney's Economic Development Committee

The States of Alderney says it will continue to look into the potential of a larger vessel to carry around 40 passengers. The Spike Islander vessel has been running the service since 2018.