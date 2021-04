A man is still in hospital after suffering serious facial injuries during an attack in Jersey this weekend. He was assaulted near Hope Street at about 3:30am on Sunday 4 April. Two men, aged 17 and 20 have been arrested and have been released on bail.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the assault, or has any information to contact them on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.