Under 30s in Jersey to be offered Pfizer or Moderna vaccine "where possible"

Jersey's government has not ruled out offering people under 30 the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, despite it no longer being offered to those in the age bracket in Guernsey and the UK.

The island's government says anyone under 30 with no underlying health risks will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine "where possible."

The Moderna vaccine is due to arrive in the island next week.

The government has also said that the new guidance will not affect the longer term roll out of the vaccination programme for Phase 2, as appointments open to people aged 40-49.

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and has already saved thousands of lives. As the MHRA and the JCVI have said, the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks for the vast majority of adults. Everybody who has already had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should receive a second of the same brand, irrespective of age. When people are called, they should get their jab. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

There are concerns the jab has been linked with a very small number of blood clots in younger people. Data from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) suggests that all reported incidents of bloods clots have been associated with the first dose of the vaccine.