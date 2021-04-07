Under 30s will not be given Oxford vaccine in Guernsey

People aged under 30 in Guernsey will not be offered the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine following concerns about a small number of people who have later developed blood clots.

Anyone under 30 with no underlying health risks will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine instead, when it becomes available.

The UK's health watchdog has recommended that people under the age of 30 will not be given the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine because of concerns the jab has been linked with a small number of blood clots in younger people.

The Head of Guernsey's vaccination programme says she is aware that some people in that age bracket will be concerned after having their AstraZeneca vaccine.

If they haven’t suffered from a headache that lasted for more than four days after vaccination or bruising beyond the site of vaccination after a few days and were generally well during the seven to 14 days after they received the dose of vaccine, they are very unlikely to experience these side-effects. Alex Hawkins-Drew, Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Lead for Guernsey

Data from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) suggests that all reported incidents of bloods clots have been associated with the first dose of the vaccine.

The States of Guernsey says under 30s who are due to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will continue to be given it, with the approach being supported by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation in the UK.

The island's government says it is liaising with Public Health teams in Alderney and Sark with both islands only having administered the AstraZeneca vaccine because of logistical restrictions around the movement of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Whilst the number of cases of blood clots show that the circumstances in which they happen are extremely rare, they must, of course be taken seriously...we have advised anyone with a headache that lasts for more than four days after vaccination or bruising beyond the site of vaccination after a few days, to seek advice from their GP or, if urgent, the Emergency Department. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Details on what approach Jersey's government will take on the AstraZeneca vaccine for under 30s remains unknown.