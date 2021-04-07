Vaccine passports could be used to lower isolation time in Jersey

Vaccine passports could be used to lower isolation time when Jersey's borders reopen later this month.

The government says it is actively working towards a system of certifying that arrivals are fully immunised. Domestically, large events may also require proof of immunisation or a negative test result in future.

Digital Jersey says it thinks the island should be able to work with the UK to "verify the vaccination state of people who are coming from the UK who've been vaccinated there".

We can definitely do our own thing at the borders, we can definitely work out how to treat returning residents because we know who's been vaccinated because we've done it. Tony Moretta, Digital Jersey

However, there are concerns it might penalise younger age groups, and those who are unable or unwilling to get the vaccine.

Condor Ferries says it would be wrong if these people should be "disadvantaged from being able to travel".

