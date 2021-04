A streaker was spotted running along a cliff path in Guernsey in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The naked man was seen running between Petit Bot and Icart between 6am and 7am.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on 1 April. Anyone who saw the man is asked to get in touch on (01481) 725111 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.