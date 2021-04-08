Organisers have revealed the dates for this year's Alderney Week which will start on Monday 2 August and run through to Saturday 7 August.

The theme for the annual event is 'Alderney Adventures - the Show Must Go On'.Last year, only those inside the Bailiwick bubble could go but organisers hope travel restrictions will be relaxed in time for others to join this year. The lineup is expected to feature several new events with the team working on the full programme over the next month.

The Cavalcade Day will kick off celebration on Monday 2 August followed by many of the traditional favourites such as the Daft Raft Race, Strongman and Strongwoman contests and the Harbour Festival.

Emphasis is on fun, adventure and joie de vivre, everything we have been looking for since the lockdown. And this year's theme will provide plenty of scope for floats and costumes. As we all know, life on Alderney is full of adventures - past, present and future. Ronnie Cairnduff, Alderney Week Team Leader

Organisers are also looking for this year's Miss Alderney who will head up the parade.

She will be chosen during a special children's party on Saturday 24 July, alongside Master Alderney. Last year, Covid restrictions prevented the party from going ahead in time and Alderney Week 2020 had to go ahead without a Miss Alderney.

Instead, all previous winners were invited to take part in the Cavalcade alongside Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey and Alderney's Director of Public Health, who became the Honorary Miss Alderney 2020.