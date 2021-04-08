Covid vaccination appointments in Jersey open to people in their 40s

People aged 45 to 49-years-old can now book their Covid-19 vaccination appointments in Jersey. They are being encouraged to book online and can then receive their first dose from this Sunday (11 April).

Those aged 40 to 44-years-old can also book their first jabs on Monday (12 April) - that is for appointments from Wednesday (14 April) onwards.

The Head of Jersey's Vaccination Programme says second doses of the vaccines will continue to be rolled out alongside first dose appointments.

We are therefore batching appointments based on the vaccine type we have available so we can vaccinate large groups, over a short period of time. This means you could be called for your second dose anytime between week 4- 12. Our vaccination team are monitoring the interval times to ensure we administer second doses by the 12-week mark. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's Health Minister says it is a "community effort" in protecting the public and those who are most vulnerable.

Getting vaccinated... will keep this virus at bay while we continue to reconnect with our sense of normality, by working through the stages of reopening. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services

Dr Ivan Muscat says it is normal to feel some side effects after having the vaccine, they include:

Pain at injection site

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Joint pain

Fever

We continue to work closely with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation both of whom have again reiterated the huge benefit and importance of maintaining our Covid vaccination roll out. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Islanders are reminded to await their given appointments and not to call the helpline about this.

When booking appointments the individual will need to provide their: Name, address, phone number, social security number and date of birth.